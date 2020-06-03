Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli

Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli, active cases 10

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 03 2020, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 12:34 ist
The patient has been shifted to a COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town. (Credit: AFP Photo)

A migrant worker who recently returned from Noida tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the number of cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to 39 on Wednesday, an official said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 10 after the driver, who was quarantined at Sakoti village, tested positive for the infection, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The patient has been shifted to a COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town. Twenty-nine out of the 39 patients have recovered, Kaur added.

