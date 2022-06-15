Militant who killed J&K bank manager gunned down in Shopian encounter

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, one among whom was involved in the recent targeted killing of a bank manager, were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The gunfight erupted in Kanjuilar Arsa village of Shopian on Tuesday night after the security forces launched a cordoned-and-search-operation (CASO) following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, police said.

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering off a gun fight in which two ultras were killed. The slain militants were identified as Jan Mohammad Lone and Tufail Ganai, both locals and affiliated with the LeT.

Lone, according to the police, was involved in the killing of Vijay Kumar Beniwal, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in Kulgam. Beniwal, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was shot dead by a pistol borne terrorist in broad daylight on June 2.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In another tweet it said: “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of #encounter.”

According to J&K police 104 militants, including 74 locals and 30 Pakistanis have been killed this year so far in Kashmir in 92 encounters with security forces. In the same period last year just 50 militants which included just one foreigner were killed.

Among the slain militants this year 67 were affiliated with the LeT and 24 with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits.

Among 92 encounters reported this year, 57 were reported in south Kashmir, 22 in Central Kashmir and 13 in north Kashmir.