Militants, their handlers want to force Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir: IGP

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that militants and their handlers across the border were planning to force Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to leave the Valley which will be foiled by all means.

While addressing protesting KPs at Sheikhpora, Budgam, Inspector General of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the shortcomings in security grid will be addressed soon and at the same time, “we will eradicate terrorism.”

“You should not think of leaving Kashmir as the same was plans of terrorists and their masters across the border that has to be foiled by all means,” he told them.

He assured the KPs of every help and promised them better and enhanced security cover in the days ahead.

The KPs have been protesting for the last six days over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants, who was shot dead by militants inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12. He was working as a clerk in J&K Revenue department under the special employment package for migrant KPs introduced in 2010.

The Kashmir police chief visited Sheikhpora Migrant Colony, where Bhat was putting up with his wife and daughter. Assuring the protesters, he said “everyone including police, army and even local people will fight against terrorism.”

“I urge the protesters not to do anything that will make our enemy successful. To push you out of Kashmir is the plan of terrorists and their masters (across the border) which has to be foiled you and us collectively,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Tuesday visited the protesting KPs at Vessu in the southern area of Qazigund and assured them that “all the service related issues will be resolved within a week’s time” while other demands will be taken up with top officials.

“I assure you that your issues related to jobs, place of postings, districts of postings, promotions etc will be resolved within a week,” he told them.