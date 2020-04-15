Minor girl raped by cousin in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 15:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the Markundi police station area Tuesday afternoon when the girl was returning home after handing over lunch to her father, who was working in an agricultural field, a police officer said.

The victim's father filed a complaint with police, following which an FIR was lodged against the 22-year-old accused Tuesday evening, he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the officer said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

