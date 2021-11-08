Minor rapes 9-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

A case regarding the incident was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father

A nine-year-old girl, who had gone to a farm, was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

Marka station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Saroj said that two other girls had accompanied the victim to the farm on Saturday but no information about them has been disclosed.

A case regarding the incident was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

The accused is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway, the police official said.

