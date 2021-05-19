Mobile phones of Navneet Kalra sent for forensic exam

Mobile phones of arrested Navneet Kalra seized, sent for forensic exam

He was also taken for the mandatory medical examination, the police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 20:08 ist
Delhi Police's Crime Branch brings Navneet Kalra for interrogation in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, at his Khan Chacha restaurant in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police's crime branch has seized two mobile phones from businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested for alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators, sources said on Wednesday.

Kalra was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega & Ju restaurants owned by him.

"The crime branch team probing the case has seized two cell phones from Kalra which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination," the sources said.

As part of the investigation, the crime branch took Kalra to three restaurants in Delhi in connection with the case on Tuesday, police said.

Also read: Meet Navneet Kalra, the man held for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators

An officer said Kalra was taken to Khan Chacha, Townhall, and Nege Ju restaurants from where the concentrators were recovered.

He was also taken for the mandatory medical examination, the police said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to direct an expeditious decision on a bail plea filed by Kalra, a day after a city court remanded him to three days' police custody.

The police have said that the concentrators seized from Kalra's restaurants were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

Also read: 'Black-marketing' of oxygen concentrators: Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of bizman Navneet Kalra

Oxygen concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for Covid-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Navneet Kalra
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 