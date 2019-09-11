Mobile services to be restored soon in Kashmir

With a relative improvement in the situation, the government is contemplating to restore mobile phone services in Kashmir Valley soon.

A senior government official said that in the initial phase BSNL postpaid mobile services will be restored. “If the situation remains normal, the decision to restore other cellular networks will be taken accordingly,” he told DH.

Authorities have already restored landline phones across Kashmir much to the delight of people, who were facing huge crisis due to the information blockade. However, sources said, there has been no decision regarding restoration of Internet services.

“It (Internet restoration) may take some more time as government apprehends that militants were using it to communicate with their handlers across the border. Also, there is an apprehension that anti-national elements may use social media to mobilize crowds. Due to these reasons, restoration of Internet services will take time,” they said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan confirmed that the administration was holding deliberations over the restoration of mobile phones. “The issue of restoration of mobile phone services is currently under consideration and it will be done within days,” he told reporters.

Internet, mobile and landline services were snapped across Kashmir on August 5 hours before Parliament scrapped J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The communication blockade created huge crisis for people in the Valley.