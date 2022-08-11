Daughters of PMO staff members tie rakhi to Modi

Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

Daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 16:01 ist
A girl ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist.

"A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the prime minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event.

Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Modi's wrist.

They also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister's interaction with them.

