Modi failed to remove 'dil ki doori, dilli ki doori,' says NC leader Farooq Abdullah

Terming the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir "grave", regional National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “failed” to keep his promise of removing “dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori”.

“The PM had promised us of removing ‘dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori (distance between hearts and the distance with Delhi)’. Neither were the hearts connected, nor was the distance between Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi bridged,” he said, addressing a party convention in Jammu.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, said Modi should tell the people if there have been any changes since his June 24 meeting with leaders from the valley in New Delhi.

Without naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in reference to his statement that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had improved after the abrogation of Article 370, the NC chief said, “False claims were being made even though the situation on the ground is grave.”

On senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s suggestion that Abdullah should leave the country, he said he is an Indian and will die an Indian. “Jammu and Kashmir had acceded to India because of the democratic principles and non-violent policies of Mahatma Gandhi,” Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir had put their trust in Gandhi's India and not in Godse India. Without any discrimination, the people of Jammu and Kashmir accepted everyone,” he said, asserting that they will rise above “oppression and will get back what has been snatched from us.”

“We have to stand up and fight for our rights. We have not picked up guns or grenades or hurled a stone. We do not demand prime ministership or presidency but our fight is for our rights which were snatched from us,” he said.

The demand for the restoration of full statehood and provisions under Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution were among the seven resolutions passed by the NC during the day-long meeting chaired by Abdullah. The other demands included the restoration of the 'darbar move' practice, special package for the tourism industry, employment for youth, implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in J&K, a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops and slashing prices of essential commodities.

