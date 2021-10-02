Monkey sits by the bar counter at Delhi's IGI airport

Travellers in the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi found themselves in the company of an unusual "travel buddy" at the VIP lounge recently. In a viral video, a monkey was spotted sitting at a bar counter at the airport where a lot of travellers were seated.
The monkey was seen roaming near the bar counter before he hops on to a bookshelf.
His surprise visit perplexed restaurant staff and people, who unlocked their smartphones to shoot the monkey menace at the country's busiest airport.
Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/0EGAOuzVDU
— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) October 1, 2021
This video surfaced days after Delhi witnessed record rainfall which ended up flooding the airport with water leaking from places inside the IGI T3 terminal. A video was doing rounds on social media where the travellers were seen stranded at the waterlogged airport.
Yet again..
Welcome to @DelhiAirport : pic.twitter.com/Hy4eFJZEs6
— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 11, 2021
