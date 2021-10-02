Monkey sits by the bar counter at Delhi's IGI airport

Monkey sits by the bar counter at Delhi's IGI airport

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 02 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 11:50 ist
A monkey spotted at Delhi Airport. Credit: Twitter/@mahendermanral

Travellers in the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi found themselves in the company of an unusual "travel buddy" at the VIP lounge recently. In a viral video, a monkey was spotted sitting at a bar counter at the airport where a lot of travellers were seated.

The monkey was seen roaming near the bar counter before he hops on to a bookshelf.

His surprise visit perplexed restaurant staff and people, who unlocked their smartphones to shoot the monkey menace at the country's busiest airport. 

This video surfaced days after Delhi witnessed record rainfall which ended up flooding the airport with water leaking from places inside the IGI T3 terminal. A video was doing rounds on social media where the travellers were seen stranded at the waterlogged airport.

 

