More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 21:56 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the national capital continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed wid doctors of our Del govt hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday was 1,400. A total of 437 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 