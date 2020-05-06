Most wanted Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir

In a major setback to militancy in Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen operation chief Riyaz Naikoo along with another top militant of the indigenous outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in southern Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Naikoo, who had replaced Burhan Wani as the chief of the Hizbul, was responsible for various abductions and recruitment of local youths to the proscribed outfit’s ranks over the last years. Along with Naikoo, another top militant Junaid Sehrai, son of Ashraf Sehra, the chairman of Tahreek-i-Hurriyat and close aide of hardline Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani, is also believed to be killed in the gun battle.

However, police didn’t confirm the killings till this report was filed.

Sources said Naikoo had come to visit his ailing mother in Beighpora village of Pulwama when security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area on Tuesday evening.

Naikoo carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. He took over as the commander of the Hizbul after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Before joining the militant ranks, Naikoo worked as a mathematics teacher at a local private school and was known to have passion for painting roses before he picked up the gun at the age of 33.

2G mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir as a ‘precautionary measure’ across Kashmir. Internet services in Kashmir were barred on August 5 last year and only 2G services were resumed in January.

The killing of Naikoo comes days after Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of 21-Rashtriya Rifles, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh and J&K Police Sub-Inspector Sageer Pathan alias Qazi were killed during an operation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The development comes even as yet another operation is underway in Shaar area of Pampore in Pulwama district. Both the operations were launched by the security forces during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reports said two militants have been killed in the Shaar encounter so far. A senior police official said two militants have been killed adding that operation is still on in the area. He said that operation which was halted during night resumed on Wednesday morning after the evacuation of all civilians to safer places.