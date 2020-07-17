Mother-daughter duo set themselves ablaze before UP CM Yogi' Adityanaths office in protest against police apathy

A woman and her daughter suffered severe burn injuries after they set themselves ablaze in front of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office at Lok Bhavan here on Friday evening in protest against alleged police apathy.

The cops on duty there managed to douse the flames and rushed the duo to the hospital, where the condition of the mother was stated to ''very critical''.

According to the police sources, the duo, who were residents of Jamo area in the state's Amethi district, were upset with the local police for not acting against some people, who had assaulted them following a dispute over a piece of land.

It was alleged that the police had lodged a complaint after intervention of the senior officials but did not take any action in the matter. The woman and her daughter were assaulted again on Thursday night.

The duo had arrived in the city in the morning. They carried a can of kerosene oil with them. Sources said that they sprinkled kerosene oil on them a few metres away from the Lok Bhavan and set themselves ablaze after reaching the building.

Police said that a probe had been ordered into the matter. ''We are trying to ascertain the facts of the case,'' said a senior official here.

Earlier, a woman from Unnao district in the state had tried to immolate herself in front of the CM's residence here in 2018 in protest against the failure of the police to act against the then BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who had allegedly raped her.