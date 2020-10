A 40-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Sunehra village in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Deceased Krishnamurari Lodhi's brother Gajraj said that the former had taken Rs 5 lakh from banks and money-lenders and its repayment was causing stress after he lost his soybean crop due to heavy rains recently.

A probe was underway to find out why he hanged himself, said Inspector Indraj Singh of Begamganj police station.