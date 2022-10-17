God on his side: MP doc's prescription says 'Shri Hari'

MP government doctor puts 'Shri Hari' on prescription in Hindi

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about writing prescriptions in Hindi and writing 'Shri Hari' instead of Rx

  • Oct 17 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has put into practice the comment made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about writing prescriptions in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' on top. A prescription written by Dr Sarvesh Singh, a medical officer of a primary health centre (PHC) at Kotar village, surfaced on social media on Sunday, the same day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi for first-year MBBS students.

In his speech at the event held in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had remarked in a lighter vein that doctors may write 'Shri Hari' on top of prescription slips in place of Rx (a symbol derived from a Latin word) and then write the list of medicines etc. in Hindi.

Dr Sarvesh Singh, who completed MBBS in 2017, said he was watching the programme of the textbook release live, where the guests were urged to make efforts to write prescriptions in Hindi, and decided to put it into practice the same day.

"Rashmi Singh was the first patient who visited the PHC on Sunday complaining of a stomach ache. I started writing the prescription with 'Shri Hari' in place of Rx and then listed the names of medicines in Hindi," Dr Singh said, adding that he also wrote the case history in Hindi.

Doctor
Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News

