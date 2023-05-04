MP man kills woman after she blackmails him with video

MP: Man kills woman after she blackmails him with video clip

A sharp weapon wound was found on her neck, police said

PTI
PTI, Betul,
  • May 04 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 18:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who apparently was extracting money from him and trying to dissuade him from marrying another woman through blackmail, an official said on Thursday.

The body of Simran Sheikh (26) was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday night on Naka Road at Gandhi ward of Multai police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

A sharp weapon wound was found on her neck, Superintendent of Police Sidharth Choudhary told PTI. After scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the scene, police took one Sanif Malik into custody, he said.

Sheikh was on a scooter when she was attacked, he said. Police recovered a few audio and video clips from her phone, suggesting that she was blackmailing Malik, who was to marry another woman, said the official.

Malik told the police that he first met Sheikh on Facebook and they soon became friends and met in person.

She then started blackmailing him into paying her money by using their private clips. She had demanded Rs 5,000 on Wednesday, Malik told police, said the official.

Investigations also suggest that Sheikh was trying to stop Malik’s marriage with the other woman, the SP said, adding that Malik has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 