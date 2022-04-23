Multi-tier security ahead of PM Modi's Jammu visit

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, security was beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and alert been sounded along the border to thwart any attempts by the terrorist to create trouble.

Officials said a multi-tier security setup has been put in place as a part of foolproof security for PM’s rally in Palli village of Samba district, where Modi is scheduled to address around 700 Panchayats across the country virtually.

Security arrangements were further tightened across the union territory after a failed fidayeen (suicide) attack near Sunjwan army installation in Jammu on Friday in which two terrorists and a CISF officer were killed, they said and added an alert has also been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations across the UT.

The venue of the public event has been made out of bounds to public and a three-tier security arrangement has been made after conducting a full-fledged anti-sabotage checking, officials said.

This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to J&K other than his trip to the border posts since the abrogation of the special status of J&K in August 2019. He is expected to launch industrial investments worth Rs 70,000 crore and inaugurate and lay the foundation of some developmental projects including two power projects during his one-day visit.

Sources said there was a possibility that the militants may try to strike somewhere else during the PM's visit to make news. “Keeping this in view, security has been stepped up along the borders and security forces have been readied to thwart any attempt from the enemy,” they said.

“Some high-end surveillance equipment have been inducted into security setup to ensure fool proof security,” they added.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement that Palli was selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebration this year and an exhibition showcasing latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

