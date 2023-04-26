Murder convicts toppers in UP Board exam among jail inmates, ex-UP minister clears 12th at 59

Serving their sentences inside the four walls of the prison, Omkar Singh and Chotelal, both murder convicts, defied all odds and managed to secure top places among the jail inmates in the high school and intermediate examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Omkar Singh, who was currently lodged in Bareilly jail after being convicted in a murder case, secured 503 marks out of 600 (83.3 per cent) to top the 10th standard exam among the jail inmates in the state.

Another murder convict, Chotelal, who too was lodged in the Bareilly jail, secured 367 marks out of 500 (74 per cent) to take the first spot among the jail inmates in the intermediate examination. Both Omkar and Chotelal were felicitated by the jail authorities and sweets were distributed among the inmates to celebrate their success.

A woman convict, Naima, who was lodged in the Rampur jail, has also secured more than 70 percent marks in the high school exam of the UP Board.

All the three convicts expressed their desire to study further. The jail officials said that they would be provided all possible facilities for the same.

59-year-old former UP minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Prabhu Dayal Valmiki also managed to clear the 12th standard exam of the state board in second division with science stream.

Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra was also among the successful students in the UP Board exam this year. Fifty five year old Mishra cleared the 12th standard exam in second division. Nurturing dreams to study law and become a lawyer, Mishra was, however, not satisfied with his results and intends to apply for scrutiny, reports said.