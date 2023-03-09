Murmu on Amritsar visit pays respect at Golden Temple

Murmu on day-long Amritsar visit pays respect at Golden Temple

The president is also scheduled to visit Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Mar 09 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 15:09 ist
President Draupadi Murmu at Godlen Temple in Amritsar. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city for the president's day-long visit.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and listened to 'kirtan'.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the airport here in the afternoon, she was received by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Mann, Union Minister Som Prakash, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla, State Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Amritsar police commissioner, among others.          

The president is also scheduled to visit Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

