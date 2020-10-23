Muslim cop suspended for growing beard without permission in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended a Muslim policeman in Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, for growing a beard without permission.

According to officials here, sub-inspector Intesar Ali, posted at the Ramala police station in the district, was suspended after being "repeatedly warned" for growing a beard "without permission".

A senior police official in Baghpat said barring a member of the Sikh community, no other police personnel could grow a beard while in service without permission.

"Ali was warned thrice in the past few months...he was asked to either cut his beard or obtain permission...he did not heed the direction," the official said.

"We tried to persuade him to cut the beard...We told him that it was against the rules...but our efforts did not yield any result," the official added.

However, Ali said he had been trying to get permission from the department to grow a beard for the past one year. "I have been trying to get permission since November last year," he said.

Muslim clerics from the prestigious Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, Deoband, sharply condemned the move and demanded to reinstate the policeman.

"It is highly improper to suspend a Muslim cop for growing a beard...He must be reinstated and those who passed the suspension order should be punished," said a prominent cleric from the seminary on Friday.