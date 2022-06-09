Muslim 'fakirs' assaulted, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP village

Three Muslim 'fakirs' were called "terrorists and jihadis", allegedly assaulted and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Digur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The matter came to light after a video showing the three men doing sit-ups holding their ears while a stick-wielding youth appearing to threaten them went viral on social media platforms. Police sources said the incident occurred a few days ago and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Eyewitnesses said that the fakirs were asked to produce their Aadhaar cards and were assaulted after they failed to produce them. The residents said that the accused called the fakirs 'terrorists' and 'jihadis'.

In another incident, one Tushar Shukla was arrested after he allegedly threatened a Muslim street vendor with dire consequences if he continued selling goods on the streets along with Hindu vendors. "You (Muslims) people threw stones at us... we will not allow your shop here," Shukla was heard telling the Muslim trader in a video which went viral on social media.

Subsequently, Shukla was arrested.