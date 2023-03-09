Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC protects mother of main accused from arrest in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to the mother of Brajesh Thakur, who is undergoing life term in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

The Enforcement Directorate also lodged a money laundering case against him and his family members.

It was alleged Thakur's mother Manorama Devi has received total amount of Rs 47.14 lakh in her bank accounts from the bank accounts of NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti, showing that funds received by the NGO have been laundered through her bank account.

On March 3, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi took into record the submission that the petitioner Manorama Devi was a 75-year-old woman who has retired from the government service on attaining the age of superannuation in 2007.

Further, the charge sheet was already filed in connection with the ED's case registered on November 22, 2018.

The court issued notice to the ED seeking its response on Devi's petition within four weeks.

"In the meantime, there shall be stay of arrest of the petitioner in connection with the case pending in the Court of Special Judge (PMLA) Patna," the bench said.

The petitioner here challenged the validity of the Patna High Court's order on September 13, 2022, declining her any relief.

According to the prosecution, principal accused Brajesh Thakur, de facto owner of the NGO namely Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti, in connivance with other accused persons has used this NGO as a tool for money laundering and received huge donations/funds from the Government and other sources which have been siphoned off and concealed for acquiring properties.

It was alleged that the petitioner being mother of main accused Brajesh Thakur has received total amount of Rs 47.14 lakh in her bank accounts from the bank accounts of Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti which established that funds received by the NGO have been laundered through her bank account.

It was further alleged that the petitioner created fixed deposits in her bank account Samastipur out of illegal and unaccounted cash and loans were taken against these FDs and utilised the same for purchase of vehicles.

However, the repayment of loans has been made through cash. The ED claimed, Thakur and his family members have diverted and transferred the funds of the NGO for personal use and huge properties have been acquired through cash.