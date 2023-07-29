Narco crime syndicate busted in Punjab; 2 arrested with arms, heroin

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria with the arrest of two people.

Arms and ammunition and over one kilogram of heroin were recovered from the arrested persons, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria.

"2 main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

"Further investigations are ongoing for forward and backward linkages," he said.