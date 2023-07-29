Narco crime syndicate busted in Punjab; 2 arrested with arms, heroin

Narco crime syndicate busted in Punjab, 2 held

Further investigations are ongoing for forward and backward linkages.

  Jul 29 2023
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 15:43 ist
Two main operatives were arrested with 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money. Credit: Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria with the arrest of two people.

Arms and ammunition and over one kilogram of heroin were recovered from the arrested persons, they said.

Also Read | Aide of Shehbaz Sharif admits Pakistan using drones for smuggling drugs into Punjab

"In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria.

"2 main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

"Further investigations are ongoing for forward and backward linkages," he said.

