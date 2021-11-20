CBI charges Anand Giri with abetment to suicide

Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide

Acharya Narendra Giri was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 19:01 ist
Swami Anand Giri, prime accused in Mahant Narendra Giri death case, being produced in the District Court, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

