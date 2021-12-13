Prez pays homage to victims of Parliament attack 2001

Nation shall forever be grateful to security personnel who died defending Parliament: President Kovind

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 10:52 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

Ram Nath Kovind
India News
Parliament Attack 2001

