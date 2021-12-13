Nation shall forever be grateful to security personnel who died defending Parliament: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.
Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.
"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.
I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Why it is important to plan finances
DH Toon | PM Modi's Twitter 'briefly hacked'
Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season
Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?
More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam
Alice, seen by waking eyes