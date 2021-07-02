Navjot Singh Sidhu in line to be Punjab Congress chief?

Navjot Singh Sidhu in line to be Punjab Congress chief?

The former cricketer, who joined Congress after a stint as a BJP MP, is not inclined to work under CM Amarinder Singh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 12:13 ist
Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may share the post of Punjab Congress chief with another leader as party high command seeks to get its affairs in order ahead of the Punjab polls.

The Grand Old Party may take this step to stop infighting in the state unit reported in the past few weeks, but sources told NDTV that while Priyanka Gandhi is on board, Rahul is yet to give his nod.

The former cricketer, who joined Congress after a stint in BJP where he was MP, is not inclined to work under Singh and has expressed his wish to be at least party chief before Assembly polls.

After Rahul snubbed Sidhu during the latter's visit to New Delhi last month, Priyanka Gandhi sat with the sulking leader in what he called a 'long meeting'. Later, it was reported that Rahul met with Sidhu, as well.

Sidhu, who has been deputy CM under Amarinder Singh, has been throwing jabs at the CM for the past few months. In June, he launched a verbal onslaught against the CM, saying that he was not a showpiece to be used for elections and called for an agenda-driven roadmap for the welfare of the state.

Sources said the party's central leadership is working on a formula to present a united face ahead of Assembly polls early next year.

Congress had set up a three-member committee headed by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the infighting. Both Sidhu and Singh had appeared before the committee.

(With DHNS inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Congress
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Priyanka Gandhi
Amarinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 