Navjot Singh Sidhu in line to be Punjab Congress chief?

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may share the post of Punjab Congress chief with another leader as party high command seeks to get its affairs in order ahead of the Punjab polls.

The Grand Old Party may take this step to stop infighting in the state unit reported in the past few weeks, but sources told NDTV that while Priyanka Gandhi is on board, Rahul is yet to give his nod.

The former cricketer, who joined Congress after a stint in BJP where he was MP, is not inclined to work under Singh and has expressed his wish to be at least party chief before Assembly polls.

After Rahul snubbed Sidhu during the latter's visit to New Delhi last month, Priyanka Gandhi sat with the sulking leader in what he called a 'long meeting'. Later, it was reported that Rahul met with Sidhu, as well.

Sidhu, who has been deputy CM under Amarinder Singh, has been throwing jabs at the CM for the past few months. In June, he launched a verbal onslaught against the CM, saying that he was not a showpiece to be used for elections and called for an agenda-driven roadmap for the welfare of the state.

Sources said the party's central leadership is working on a formula to present a united face ahead of Assembly polls early next year.

Congress had set up a three-member committee headed by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the infighting. Both Sidhu and Singh had appeared before the committee.

(With DHNS inputs)