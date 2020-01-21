NCP to field two MLAs denied ticket by AAP

Two Delhi MLAs former NSG Commando Surinder Singh and Fateh Singh, who was denied ticket by AAP, will be fielded by NCP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Surinder Singh, who was part of the NSG team that took terrorists during the Mumbai attacks, will fight from Delhi Cantonment while Fateh Singh will fight from Gokalpur.

This was announced by NCP observers KK Sharma and Brijmohan Srivastava. They said both the MLAs have expressed their desire to work under NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Altogether, NCP will be fighting seven seats in the national capital.

Earlier, Congress had accommodated AAP MLA Adarsh Shastri, who joined the party after denied ticket, in Dwarka. However, Congress was not keen to field other AAP MLAs, as it did not want to take away the chance of "genuine" party workers' chance to fight the polls.

Another AAP MLA N D Sharma, who was also denied ticket, will be contesting from Badarpur on a BSP ticket