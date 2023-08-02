NCR put on high alert as Nuh violence claims 6 lives

The NCR region was put on high alert as the violence in Gurgaon and other adjoining areas continued in spurts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held rallies against the Nuh incident which has claimed six lives, including that of two cops. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, in a video statement, said that 116 people have been arrested.

“Several of the injured are in hospitals in Nuh and Gurugram. Over 20 companies of Haryana Police and 30 companies of central security forces are working round the clock – three companies are deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Mewat, while 14 companies are deployed in Nuh district,” Kharrat said in the video statement.

He added that a search operation to catch rioters is on and till now, 116 people have been arrested.

State home minister Anil Vij said that a three-member committee has been formed to scan all social media platforms from July 21-31. Videos by Hindu vigilante mob leader Monu Manesar preceded the violence in Nuh.

Mobile internet services continued to be suspended in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts, in addition to the territorial areas of Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district in Haryana. The services will be suspended in these areas until August 5.

The VHP carried out demonstrations in Noida as well as in several parts of Delhi. In Noida, where Section 144 has been imposed, they carried out a rally demanding monetary assistance to the kin of a Bajrang Dal worker who they said died in the violence. In Delhi, protesters blocked the National Highway on the Badarpur border; Delhi Police officials however said that they had not given any permission for either a rally or a public gathering.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked an inquiry to see if children were involved in stone pelting and other riot activities during the Nuh violence.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo has written a letter to Haryana administration. “The Commission requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events. Besides, the children which are being used in this illegal protest should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, if required for ensuring their protection,” the letter read.

Kanungo also said that the role of the parents of the children involved must be looked at and urged that appropriate counselling be provided to them.