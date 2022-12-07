'Need PM's blessing': Kejriwal after beating BJP in MCD

'Need blessings of Centre, PM Modi to improve civic amenities,' says Kejriwal after defeating BJP in MCD polls

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 16:29 ist
The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner up with wins in 104 wards. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities.

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

Also Read | AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending saffron party's reign

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the Prime Minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters here on DDU Marg.

The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner up with wins in 104 wards. The AAP's victory ended BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
MCD
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

 