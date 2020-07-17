Nepali youth tonsured in Varanasi; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

In an incident that may affect the already strained India-Nepal relations, activists of a saffron outfit allegedly tonsured a Nepali youth and forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in protest against Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's remarks that the real Ayodhya lay in his country and not in India.

According to the sources, the activists of the Vishwa Hindu Sena (VHS) also wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' on the scalp of the youth and made him raise slogans against Oli.

The Sena filmed the entire incident, which happened on Thursday, and later uploaded the video on the social networking sites.

The outfit had also pasted posters criticising Oli on the banks of the Ganga and the temples in the city.

The local police swung into action after the video went viral and lodged an FIR against VHS convener Arun Pathak, sources said, adding that efforts were on to identify the other alleged culprits.

Pathak also shared the video on his Facebook profile and warned that Nepalese living in the country must raise their voice against Oli else they should also meet the same fate.

The video shows the Nepali youth being forced to raise slogans against Oli and hail India besides chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. The youth is heard saying that Oli has failed to provide employment to the youths of the country and that India has offered them jobs.

''Nepal PM has done an unpardonable act by claiming that Ayodhya lies in his country and that Lord Rama was also born there...we will not tolerate this,'' Pathak said.