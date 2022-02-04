New India is for development, not appeasement, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Friday said that unlike the previous governments, the aim of the present government is to develop and gain the trust of all religions as that is the key to success and not appeasement.

"The previous governments used to fight for the votes of Christians, Muslims and Hindus, because of which a church, a temple or a mosque used to be brought down somewhere. Today, India is on a new path where there is no hatred, only reconciliation and love. The biggest reason for this is that the aim of today's government is to develop all religions by respecting each other and getting everyone's trust. This is the key to success, not the politics of appeasement," he said.

Kumar was talking about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls while addressing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and various organisations of Christians at a programme organised in the state capital to discuss issues of development, unity, goodwill, brotherhood and peace in the country.

Kumar said that since Independence, the people of the country have fought over religion and they were also asked to stay away from the RSS and the BJP.

"But one can understand that India has changed. With the change, a new India has emerged. This is the India that takes people of every religion and community along. This is the reason that when the decision was taken to build a (Ram) temple in Ayodhya, there was no violence of any kind," he said.

The senior RSS functionary also called for leaving aside mutual discrimination and religious bigotry, and urged people to come forward for the country's development. He said no religion should attack any other religion but should come together on one platform and find a solution to their problems.

Shahid Sayeed, the media in-charge of RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said similar programmes of the Sangh and Christian organisations will be held in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, along with some other places in Uttar Pradesh, in the coming days.

