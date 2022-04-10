NGT wants norms for releasing pharma effluent finalised

NGT directs Environment Ministry to finalise norms for releasing pharma effluent

The NGT also directed the closing down of pharma companies which failed to meet the central and state pollution control norms

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 18:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Expressing concern over the discharge of effluents into water bodies, the National Green Tribunal has asked the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to notify the standards for discharge by the pharmaceutical industry.

The NGT directive came while it was hearing a petition on alleged discharge of active pharmaceutical ingredients into rivers by pharma industry in Baddi in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

Baddi is one biggest pharma hubs in the country, with more than 270 functioning companies.

The NGT also directed the closing down of pharma companies which failed to meet the central and state pollution control norms.

Earlier, a committee formed by the NGT and state pollution control board said that 97 per cent pharma units did not comply with the draft norms fixed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for effluent discharge.

The Ministry had on January 1, 2020, issued a draft notification about norms for permisible effluent discharge by amending the Environment Protection (Rules), 1986.

The tribunal directed that the standards proposed in the draft notification should be followed, pending finalisation by the ministry.

The NGT also expressed displeasure towards the Ministry saying that though the draft was issued in 2020, the Ministry has yet to set up a regulatory mechanism on such important issues. Such abeyance cannot persist just because the Ministry was unable to finalise the draft standards even after two years, the Green Bench observed.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

National Green Tribunal
NGT
India News
Himachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 