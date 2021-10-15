NGT directs Uttarakhand government to take action on waste dumps along Khoh river

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the the Uttarakhand government over disposal of waste dumps along river Khoh in Kotdwar district and directed the state chief secretary to take action in this regard.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the state authorities continue to commit violation of statutory rules, which is a punishable offence.

“We, thus, note with disappointment the attitude of the state in not adhering to the rule of law in complying with the specific directions of this tribunal and for failing to comply with the statutory mandate of waste management rules, having statutory timelines, violation of which is criminal offence.

“Let the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand now take further stringent remedial action consistent with the spirit of the orders already passed and the present order, in accordance with law,” the bench said.

The Uttarakhand pollution control board told the NGT that it has directed the Nagar Nigam, Kotdwar to immediately stop illegal dumping of solid wastes at the bank of river Khoh, Village Ratanpur, Kotdwar.

The state pollution control board told the NGT that it has also issued show cause directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to Municipal Commissioner, Kotdwar for imposition of an environmental compensation of Rs one lakh from April 1, 2020 onwards.

The NGT said the report of the state pollution control board does not advert to the earlier non-compliances and the counsel for the state has expressed ignorance of the deficiencies pointed out by the state PCB and sought adjournment.

“Moreover, there is no mention for the payment of compensation for restoration of environment and action against erring officers, in terms of orders of this Tribunal quoted earlier. Learned Counsel for the State has no explanation for such non-compliance in spite of directions in the last order,” the bench said in its October 7 order.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Arvind Baniyal, seeking action against waste disposal dump yards illegally set up on the banks of the Khoh at Ratanpur, Kashirampur, Gadighat and near Sports Stadium, Kotdwar in Uttarakhand where garbage was being burnt and the river polluted.

