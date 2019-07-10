NIA attaches Asiya Andrabi’s house in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing terror funding cases in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday attached incarcerated Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of Faith) chief Asiya Andrabi’s house in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar.

In the attachment order, the first by NIA against any separatist from Kashmir Valley, posted at the entrance of the house located at 90-Feet Road in Soura, the NIA directed all the concerned not to transfer, sell or deal with the said property in any manner, except with prior permission.

The order issued by Vikas Katheria, the chief investigating officer, NIA, was attached Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The property was attached after approval granted by the DGP, Jammu and Kashmir.

“…the NIA has a reason to believe that the property represents proceeds of terrorism,” read the order, adding that the house was used by the Dukhtaran for “furtherance of terrorist activities”.

The approval for attachment was granted by the director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police as required under the law. A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Srinagar deputy commissioner to enter the attachment in the revenue records.

The attachment has been effected under Section 25 (i) of UAPA, which states that an investigating officer can attach a property if the officer has reasons to believe that it has been brought from proceeds of terrorism.

In a chargesheet filed against Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen in November 2018, for allegedly "waging war" against India using Internet platforms, the NIA also said that the Dukhtaran was collecting gold jewellery through donations and raised funds by selling them. The accused were arrested last year and are presently in Tihar jail.

Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were using Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV channels including some in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India", the chargesheet had said.

"She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on religious grounds. The investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated global terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Lashkar-e-Taiba, internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan," the NIA has said.

Dukhtaran-E-Millat, a banned terrorist organisation, through Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means. It is accused of anti-India activities and has been allegedly inciting the Kashmiri people for an armed rebellion against the Government of India.