NIA crackdown on banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K

In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids on banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) at dozens of locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding probe.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, raided houses of senior members of the banned organisation besides offices of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), which runs a chain of schools across the union territory (UT) under the auspices of the JeI.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts (in Kashmir) and Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts in Jammu region.

While the NIA didn’t issue any statement till afternoon about the case, sources said the office bearers and premises of J&K chapter of the JeI were being raided for their alleged support of terror activities in the UT.

They said the raids were carried out to check the resurgence of the activities of the banned organization. “Some JeI members were routing money via Dubai and Turkey for funding terror activities in J&K with the help of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The money was being routed in the name of charity, health and education,” sources claimed.

A senior deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer and a team from New Delhi had flown to Srinagar before the raids.

In 2019, the Centre had banned the JeI for five years after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Over 100 JeI members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the police at that time. Fayaz continues to be behind bars.

According to media reports, the FAT runs hundreds of schools across the UT and these institutions are better than the government schools in infrastructure and the quality of teaching. These JeI run schools combine modern scientific education and Islamic teachings.

A senior police officer said that right from 1990 the JeI functioned as a socio-political wing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit. “Its (JeI) cadres function as over ground workers of the Hizbul in providing infrastructure/logistic support and organizing protective shells in which militants operate,” he said.

The officer added that the JeI has substantial penetration even in the UT’s lower and middle-level civil administration, civil secretariat, colleges and universities, legal fraternity, powerful financial institutions, political groups, and the police department. “To break this nexus, the Center has taken various steps and the latest NIA crackdown is one step in that direction,” he claimed.