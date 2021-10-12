NIA raids 16 locations in J&K linked to LeT, TRF

Continuing its raids in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 16 locations in the valley in a case linked to the Overground Workers (OGWs) of militant outfits, including The Resistance Front (TRF).

A spokesperson on the NIA said that the raids were made in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case (RC29/2021/NIA/DLI), pertaining to conspiracy for conducting violent terrorist acts in the Union Territory (UT) and other major cities.

The raids were carried out against cadre of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces and Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, among others, he said.

On October 10, the premier probe agency had conducted searches at seven locations in J&K and arrested two alleged TRF operatives in the LeT-TRF conspiracy case. Earlier on October 3, the NIA had also raided multiple locations in the Poonch district of the Jammu region in connection with unauthorised trade through the Line of Control (LoC), which was purportedly being used to fund terrorism.

Sources said that the raids were part of a crackdown on OGWs, who assisted TRF in recent attacks on civilians and other terror activities in the Valley. TRF was reportedly created by the Pakistani spy agency ISI in response to the 2019 revocation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 by the Center.

Police said that is an offshoot of the LeT to claim responsibility for the attacks.

