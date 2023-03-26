Nigerian national tries to kill self in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar after hearing about parents' death

A Nigerian national allegedly attempted to kill himself after hearing about his parents' death in an accident back home, police said here on Sunday.

The victim, Ndinojuo (37), jumped from the second floor of a building in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on March 18, they said, adding that he is recovering.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet in which the victim was seen being hit by some people.

Also Read | DGFT officer dies by suicide hours after arrested for bribery

Confirming that the video is of the March 18 incident, a senior police official said, "The person in the video had lost his parents on the same day and out of depression, he jumped from the building. He got injured and grappled with a person for help as no one was able to understand him. To get that person disentangled, people hit him," a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Nihar Vihar police station

On reaching the spot, a Nigerian national was found lying in an injured condition, asking for help from passersby, he said.

Ndinojuo was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated, the DCP said.

In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18 he received information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, the DCP said.

He was already suffering from depression and the news distressed him further. So, he jumped from the second floor of the building, the DCP added.

Statement of neighbours were also recorded, who corroborated the victim's statement, police said, adding that no foul play was suspected during the enquiry.