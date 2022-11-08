Night temperature dips in Kashmir

Amid forecast of more rain and snowfall in the next three days, minimum temperature in most parts of Kashmir dropped further with ski-resort Gulmarg and Pahalgam hill station recording sub-zero temperatures.

A MeT department official said in Pahalgam, a tourist resort which serves as a base camp during annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, the mercury settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against 1.6 degrees on the previous night.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from previous night’s minus 4.5 degrees, he said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) from November 9 evening to 11th forenoon. However, there is no forecast of any major rain or snowfall during the spell.

From November 12-16, the MeT office has predicted weather will be “fair to partly cloudy”. Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Leh-Manali road on November 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, people were seen looking for heating gadgets in Srinagar markets. The sale of heating appliances, kangris (local heaters), woolens and blankets have picked up in the market in recent weeks.