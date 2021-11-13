Night temperatures in Kashmir dip further

Night temperatures dip further in Kashmir

Fog had also engulfed many parts of the Valley including Srinagar

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 13 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 14:21 ist
Boatmen row their boats in the waters of river Jhelum amid foggy condition in Srinagar. Credit: AFP File Photo

The minimum temperature in most parts of Kashmir dropped further due to clear night sky with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at 0.1 degree Celsius.

A MeT department official said Srinagar registered further drop in night temperature compared to previous night as the city recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, against previous night’s 0.7 degrees.

Fog had also engulfed many parts of the Valley including Srinagar on Monday morning as a consequence of which vehicles moved with head-lights on.  

Pahalgam, a tourist resort which serves as a base camp during annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with mercury settling at -3.5 degrees Celsius degrees against previous night’s -3.4 degrees, he said. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of -2 degrees Celsius, compared to previous night’s -0.6 degrees.

Leh, in frontier Ladakh region, was the coldest recorded place in the region with night temperature dipping to -7.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the town, 434 km from here, has been receding in the past few days.

The MeT Department has forecast that there would not be any major change in the weather and it would remain dry for the next 48 hours which could lead to a further drop in the night temperatures.

Meanwhile, people were seen looking for heating gadgets in Srinagar markets. The sale of heating appliances, kangris (local heaters), woolens and blankets have picked up in the market in recent weeks.

