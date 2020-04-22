Nitish suspends SDO who issued pass to BJP MLA for travel up to Kota

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar goverment has suspended the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Nawada, Annu Kumar, who last week issued a vehicle pass to BJP MLA Anil Singh so that the legislator could visit Kota in Rajasthan and bring back his daughter.

The suspension notification said that the officer had been found guilty of negligence in issuing an inter-State pass, which should not have been issued except extra-ordinary situations.

Singh, the BJP MLA from Hisua in Bihar, said he procured special vehicle pass from the SDO as he had to go to Kota in Rajasthan where his daughter, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination, was stuck up due to lock-down.

A day after getting the pass, Singh drove up to Kota on April 16 and returned to Bihar along with his daughter on April 18, although the pass was valid up to April 25.

The incident left Nitish red-faced as he had been vehemently opposing movement of people from one state to another state, “or else the purpose of lock-down will be defeated.”

The Bihar Chief Minister, however, drew flak for being insensitive to children stuck up in different states. “While UP Chief Minister sent 300 buses to bring back children who were stuck up in Kota, the Bihar CM was opposing such move in his State,” lamented leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Nitish regime on Wednesday clarified that henceforth the authority to issue a vehicle pass will be only a District Magistrate (DM), not the SDO.