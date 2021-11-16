No better occasion than now: Amarinder thanks Modi, Shah for reopening Kartarpur Corridor

Amarinder thanks PM for reopening Kartarpur Corridor

The corridor will reopen on Wednesday, two days before the Guruparab celebrations

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said the reopening of the corridor was a long-pending demand of the millions and millions of followers of Guru Nanak as it had been closed last year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The corridor will reopen on Wednesday, two days before the Guruparab celebrations.

"There could not have been a better occasion than now for opening of the corridor as thousands of devotees will get the chance to pay their obeisance at the holy shrine on the Guruparab day itself," Amarinder Singh said in a statement here.

