No corruption allegations against Modi government in 7 years: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that no corruption allegations have been levelled against the Narendra Modi-led government in the last seven years.

While addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and 94th Annual General Meeting on the theme ‘India Beyond 75’, Shah said, "There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong."

Lauding PM Modi for his achievements, Shah said, "People had started losing faith in democracy when the Modi government took over the reins. The country was wondering if our multi-party democratic system was failing. Biggest achievement of our government is that PM Modi strengthened public faith in our multi-party democratic system."

More to follow...

