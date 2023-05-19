No curbs anywhere in Kashmir ahead of G20 meet: J&K Police

While dispelling rumors of curbs being imposed in Srinagar ahead and during the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled from May 22-25, Jammu and Kashmir Police said a three-tier security cover has been put in place to ensure an incident-free event.

“Rumors are being spread about curbs being imposed which are absolutely baseless. Strict action will be taken against such elements,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told reporters.

He said all the security teams have been briefed to ensure people don't face any inconvenience during the G20 event.

Last week authorities had announced that G20 is an event of “normalcy” and there would be no restrictions as schools, colleges, and markets will remain open.

However, several educational institutions, including Army’s public and goodwill schools, besides Kendriya Vidyalayas operating from the military cantonments, have been shut as a precautionary measure in view of a high alert in the Valley ahead of the G20 meet.

As per reports, some shopkeepers on the Srinagar airport road -- where the visiting foreign delegates will pass -- have been asked to shut their establishments till the event is over.

The Srinagar G20 meet will be the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when the erstwhile state was divided into two Union territories -- J&K and Ladakh -- and its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of frequent complaints being received related to international calls from unknown numbers, J&K Police appealed to the people not to attend such calls “as they are spreading rumors on cancellation of G20 meeting''.

For the last few days, people in Kashmir have been receiving calls from numbers with +44 code with the caller trying to create confusion by spreading rumors about the cancellation of the G20 meeting.

“Such complaints have been received at various police stations and it seems to be a handiwork of anti-national forces,” a police official said.

“People need to be alert on this and if anybody has such a complaint it can be lodged with the cyber police station or to the nearby police station,” he added.