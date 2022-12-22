No entry in Taj Mahal without Covid test; Uttar Pradesh to ramp up precaution doses

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus infection cases in China, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday made Covid test mandatory for entry in the Taj Mahal, which is one of the popular destinations for the international tourists, and directed the health officials to increase the number of precaution doses in the state.

Health officials in Agra said that no one would be allowed in the Taj Mahal without Covid test. ''Covid test facilities are available at the Agra airport and two railway stations in the town besides other places,'' a senior health official said.

Earlier Covid testing was mandatory for international tourists only, but now domestic tourists would also have to undergo test to gain entry into the world famous monument.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high level meeting with the senior officials here and directed for increasing precaution doses and testing beside genome sequencing of all positive cases.

Official sources said that the Covid positivity rate in the state in this month was 0.01 per cent and the number of active cases stood at 62. ''More than 27 thousand tests were done in the past 24 hours and no positive case was reported from anywhere,'' said an official here. He said that the CM had directed to ensure availability of testing kit, para medical staff and doctors at all government hospitals.

The official said that so far over 39 crore Covid vaccine doses had been administered in the state. Besides 4.48 precaution doses had also been administered in the state, he added.