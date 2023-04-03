No Mughal history in syllabus for 12th standard UP students

The 12th standard students in Uttar Pradesh Board schools adhering to NCERT (National Council of Educational Research & Training) curriculum, will no longer study Mughal history.

The decision follows the removal of some chapters pertaining to the Mughal empire from the History syllabus by the NCERT. According to the UP Board officials, the state government has decided to follow the revised syllabus from the forthcoming academic session.

Sources said that the chapters pertaining to the Mughal Court, Akbarnama (a book chronicling the reign of Akbar, the third Mughal emperor written by his court historian Abul Fazal), Badshahnama (this book was written by Abdul Hamid Lahori during the rule of Mughal king Shahjahan) and some others.

Sources said that the chapters like Rise of Islam and cultural conflict had also been removed from the History books prescribed for the 11th standard students.

Similarly the chapters on the Cold War and some chapters on the role of Congress in the freedom struggle had also been removed from the Civics book, sources added.

While the BJP leaders welcomed the revision of the syllabus saying that the leftist and Congress leaning writers had 'distorted' the country's history and that it needed to be corrected, the opposition parties slammed the decision.

''We are only correcting history...it is important the students get to read the truth,'' UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters on Monday.

Samajwadi Party leaders, however, said that removal of the chapters pertaining to the Mughal kings would not change History.

