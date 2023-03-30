Don't panic, says Delhi govt amid rising Covid cases

No need for panic, says Delhi govt amid rising Covid cases

Delhi CM Kejriwal will chair another review meeting on Friday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 14:44 ist
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government on Thursday held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital on the back of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairing the meeting, said that the government was actively monitoring the situation and that samples were being tested to monitor new strains.

However, Bharadwaj also stressed that there was no need to panic at the moment and urged people visiting hospitals to wear masks.

The minister further said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would chair another review meet on Friday to take stock of the situation.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Saurabh Bharadwaj
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

 