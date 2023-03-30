No need for panic, says Delhi govt amid rising Covid cases

The Delhi government on Thursday held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital on the back of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairing the meeting, said that the government was actively monitoring the situation and that samples were being tested to monitor new strains.

However, Bharadwaj also stressed that there was no need to panic at the moment and urged people visiting hospitals to wear masks.

The minister further said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would chair another review meet on Friday to take stock of the situation.

More to follow...