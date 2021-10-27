'No specific denial by Centre': Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Pegasus snooping matter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered setting up a technical experts panel and an overseeing committee headed by former top court judge, Justice R V Raveendran, to look into allegations of snooping of citizens by using Isreal's Pegasus spyware.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana rejected the Union government's proposal to form its own committee to inquire into the charges. It also said a bugbear of national security can't be raised to stall probe into the matter.

The bench said the court felt compelled to get to the root of the controversy after having initial reservations as various petitions were filed by people who claimed to be victims of alleged surveillance.

"Our effort is to uphold the constitutional aspirations and rule of law, without allowing ourselves to be consumed in the political rhetoric. This court has always been conscious of not entering the political thicket. However, at the same time, it has never cowered from protecting all from the abuses of fundamental rights," the bench said.

"Every invasion of privacy must pass the test of reasonableness and constitutional necessity. Such invasion can't be allowed without statutory backing," the bench added.

The court constituted the technical committee comprising three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware. The members are Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Professor (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics) and Dean, National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat; Dr Prabaharan P, Professor (School of Engineering),Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, Kerala and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor (Computer Science and Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Maharashtra.

Their functioning will be overseen by Justice Raveendran, a former Supreme Court judge. He will be assisted in this task by Alok Joshi, former IPS officer (1976 batch) and

Dr Sundeep Oberoi, Chairman, Sub Committee in (International Organisation of Standardisation/International Electro-Technical Commission/Joint Technical Committee).

In its orders on a batch of petitions including by journalist N Ram, the court also rejected the Centre's contention that disclosure on use or no use of a particular system would compromise national security. It noted that the Union government filed a limited affidavit which didn't make anything clear despite the court repeatedly saying that it was not concerned with issues of national security.

In its order, the bench said we live in the era of information where entire information is in the cloud or digital dossier. Every citizen of India is to be given protection on the right to privacy.

