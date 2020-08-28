Non-performing cops above 50 years may be asked to retire in Bihar

The Bihar government is mulling over a proposal to review the performance of all the policemen, from the rank of DSP to constable, and give the option of voluntary/compulsory retirement to the non-performing cops.

A letter in this regard has been reportedly sent to all the SPs with a directive to identify and prepare a list of non-performing policemen.

Though the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Jitendra Kumar feigned ignorance about any such letter, the Bihar Policemen’s Association (BPA) president Mrityunjay Singh has shot off a protest letter to the Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey asking him to withdraw such move as it will lower the morale of the police force.

“We request you to withdraw the order with regard to compulsory retirement to non-performing police personnel above the age of 50 years in the larger interest of the men-in-uniform...At this age (50), family accountability of cops increases considerably...there is lot of fear and resentment over this move...The Government is requested to withdraw compulsory retirement move,” the BPA president wrote to the Bihar DGP.

The matter first came to fore when on August 25, the commandant of Bihar Military Police (BMP) 15th Battalion, at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, issued a letter stating that a committee had been set up to assess the performance of the police personnel above 50 years of age.

Taking strong exception to such orders, another office-bearer of policemen’s association N K Dheeraj has urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to immediately intervene in the matter and reconsider the decision as “the men-in-uniform are dedicated to their job even at the risk of their lives.”