Now, a helpline for mob lynching and hate crime victims

Help for victims of mob lynchings and hate crimes are now just a phone call away.

A group identified as 'United Against Hate' on Monday launched a toll-free helpline -- 1800-3133-60000 -- in the national capital, to help victims get justice.

The helpline aims to aid victims in getting speedy justice by reporting the incidents to media, documenting them and providing legal help. It will also prepare a document of such attacks and build a movement around it.

"We are launching a toll-free helpline in view of rising cases of mob attacks and hate crimes in the country. We will try to help the victims of such assaults and help them get them justice in the courts," Nadeem Khan of United Against Hate said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand said that the reality of India is that such incidents are happening every day.

"There is constant violence on Muslims, Christians and Dalits," he said.