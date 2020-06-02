Now, App to help Delhiites find out COVID-19 beds in hospitals

Seeking to bridge the information gap, the Delhi government on Tuesday (June 2) launched a mobile application that helps people to find out how many beds and ventilators designated for COVID-19 patients are lying vacant in hospitals.

The App -- Delhi Corona -- was launched following several complaints that patients were being turned away from hospitals citing unavailability of beds. The App, which will be updated at 10 AM and 6 PM every day -- allows a person to get details of vacant beds in any COVID-19 designated hospital in the capital.

The app is available on Google Play and those unable to download can access the information on delhifightscorona.in/beds. People can also call the helpline 1031, which will send the information as text messages. The App could also be accessed through WhatsApp number 880007722.

According to the update at 10 AM, out of the 6,731 beds for Covid-19 patients, only 2,819 are occupied leaving 3,912 vacant. Out of the 302 ventilators, 210 are vacant.

Launching the App, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is an "information gap" as there have been complaints about people not being able to find beds in hospitals. “This app will fill that gap,” he said.

Acknowledging that the number of cases in Delhi is rising, he said there was no need to panic as the government has made sufficient arrangements.

He said, "if you go to a hospital which the App says has beds available and you are denied a bed, call on the helpline number - 1031. The helpline will intimate a Special Secretary, who will directly speak to the hospital authorities and ensure that you get admission on the spot."

Asserting that his government is "four steps ahead" of COVID-19, Kejriwal also said all patients need admission in hospitals. Only around 2,800 are in hospital while 6-7,000 with mild symptoms or asymptomatic are in home isolation.

"If a doctor tells you that your illness is not severe and you do not need hospitalisation, listen to him. Don't stretch the health infrastructure," Kejriwal said.